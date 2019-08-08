Representatives from the Idaho Commission on the Arts will be in Lewiston and Cottonwood next week for open discussions about cultural participation in the community.
Arts administrators, artists, arts educators and arts enthusiasts are invited to brainstorm ideas, define priorities and identify challenges for the commission’s next long-term plan.
Meetings are set for:
1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
The commision is the state’s official arts agency and offers funding opportunities for individuals, educators, schools, units of government and nonprofit organizations conducting arts programs for the public.
More information is available online at arts.idaho.gov.