Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top Streams
Ewan McGregor returns to the “Star Wars” universe in “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Season 1” (TV-14), an original series set between the films “Revenge of the Sith” and the original “Star Wars” (aka “A New Hope”). As Obi-Wan hides out on Tatooine to watch over the young Luke Skywalker, he’s hunted by the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and by Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), his former student. Two episodes are available, with new episodes arriving on Fridays. (Disney+)
Though it’s been almost three years since the last season, “Stranger Things 4: Volume 1” (TV-14) picks up a mere six months after the last installment, as a new threat from the Upside Down threatens the town of Hawkins and the Byers family struggles to build a new life in California. The new batch of episodes runs more than an hour apiece. The second half of the season drops in July. (Netflix)
“Joe Pickett: Season 1” (TV-14) stars Michael Dorman as a dedicated Wyoming game warden and family man. More at home with the wildlife than in his economically struggling town, he finds himself investigating a murder. Based on the novels of C.J. Box, the show is a rural crime drama in the tradition of “Longmire.” (Paramount+)
A night of partying on a college spring break takes a detour in “Emergency” (2022, R), a buddy comedy strewn through with anxiety, miscommunication and race issues. It won the screenwriting award at Sundance and streams a week after its limited theatrical release. (Prime Video)
The documentary “Navalny” (2022, R) profiles Russian political activist and dissident Alexei Navalny in the aftermath of a failed assassination attempt and follows his efforts to track down the team that tried to murder him in August 2020. The film won two awards at Sundance. (HBO Max)
The natural history series “Prehistoric Planet” (TV-PG) uses computer graphics imaging to transport viewers back in time to imagine dinosaur life. It’s narrated by Sir David Attenborough. All five episodes are available on Friday. (Apple TV+)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in “The Lost City” (2022, PG-13), a mix of romantic comedy and exotic adventure. It’s also streaming on Paramount+ and Epix.
“X” (2022, R) is filmmaker Ti West’s tribute to 1970s American horror. It’s also available on DVD and at Redbox.
Netflix
“Afrobeats: The Backstory: Season 1” (Nigeria, TV-MA) explores the rise of Afrobeats, the lively music that originated in Nigeria and spread around the world.
Hulu
“Letterkenny” creator Jared Keeso stars in the spinoff sports comedy “Shoresy: Season 1” (TV-MA).
True stories: “Look at Me: XXXTentacion” (2022, TV-MA) looks at how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became one of the most streamed rappers on the planet.
Other streams
Martin Freeman plays a cop on the night shift in Liverpool in the crime drama “The Responder: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes air on Tuesdays. (BritBox)
“The Dreamers: Season 1” (Israel, not rated, with subtitles) tells the story of three young Palestinian students who travel to Tel Aviv in 2008 and help create an underground scene of young Jews and Palestinians. (AMC+ and Sundance Now)
New on disc and at Redbox
“The Batman” and “X.”
