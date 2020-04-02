Artists explore the theme of books in the new exhibit “Book It,” on display online at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn website.
The exhibit features handmade books, encaustic paintings, ceramic books, scraps of antique books made into art collages, lino block prints and watercolors on book pages. The Palouse Women Artists planned the exhibit which features work by 13 artists. Works are for sale and can be purchased online through April 30.
The barn’s March exhibit, “Spring Equinox: Sculptures by Shelly Gilmore, is also on display at www.artisanbarn.org. Exhibits have been moved online because of COVID-19 restrictions.