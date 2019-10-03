Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services. A longer version of this story with more recommendations can be found at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019, PG) sends the web-slinging teenage superhero (played by Tom Holland) to Europe, where he takes on a new supervillain with a little help from his friends. It’s the first Marvel movie after the epic “Avengers: Endgame” and a spirited, good-natured adventure with plenty of humor. It arrives on Cable On Demand VOD the same week that Sony announced that Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Universe. It’s also available on DVD and at Redbox.
Aretha Franklin performs gospel in the concert film “Amazing Grace” (2019, G), shot at the peak of her career in 1972 at a church in Watts. It’s streaming on Hulu.
Robert Pattinson is a convict on a deep-space voyage in “High Life” (2018, R), a dreamy science fiction film from French filmmaker Claire Denis. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime.
“Raising Dion,” a new family friendly superhero series, follows a single mother (Alisha Wainwright) who must protect her 9-year-old son (Ja’Siah Young) when he manifests incredible powers. Nine episodes are available on Netflix.
Pre-Halloween thrillers: Siblings get lost in a seemingly harmless field in the Netflix Original film “In the Tall Grass” (2019, not rated), adapted from a novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill; and “Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie” launches a new season of the anthology horror series on Hulu.
Free pick: the documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (2019, PG-13) honors the great American author with a deep dive into her life, work and legacy. It streams free on Hoopla.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
The documentary “Maiden” (2019, PG) chronicles the first-ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.
Netflix
The British crime drama “Peaky Blinders: Season 5” faces the 1929 stock market crash, and “Gotham: Season 5” brings the superhero noir series to a conclusion.
True stories: the nonfiction series “Living Undocumented” follows eight families tangled up in the changing immigration policies.
Amazon Prime Video
Billy Bob Thornton is back as the underdog lawyer in “Goliath: Season 3,” the Amazon Original series created by David E. Kelly.
Hulu
The new Fall TV season continues to roll out on Hulu. You can now see the series premiere of the Fox animated comedy “Bless the Harts” and the season debuts of “Fresh Off the Boat” and “The Rookie” and Fox animated shows “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers,” among other shows.
New on disc and at Redbox this week
“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Maiden,” “Driven” and “Doom: Annihilation”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.
Sony Pictures “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
Neon Aretha Franklin in “Amazing Grace.”
A24 Jessie Ross and Robert Pattinson in “High Life.”
Netflix Ja’Siah Young in “Raising Dion.”