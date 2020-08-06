Speaking to the times

Kenechukwu (Kenny) Nnoli, of Moscow, designed this week’s illustration for the cover of Inland 360 and titled it “Depression,” to speak to this “peculiar” moment in American history.
People are facing a pandemic, questioning the government and feeling let down and like they are expected to take sides, Nnoli said. “I think a lot of people feel alone, scared, and unhappy.”
He saw prevailing issues as monsters and the remedy as a centered feeling of calm and hope.
“It’s not that the things that are happening are necessarily monsters, it’s just that when you’re scared and sad, everything seems like a monster, even familiar faces and objects and ideas.”
Nnoli is a digital artist born in Nigeria, Africa, who moved to America when he was 19. He moved to the Palouse four years ago where he met his wife, Rachel. They live in Moscow with their son, Massaro.