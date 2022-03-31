“Citizenship stripping” in Nazi Germany and the U.S. will be discussed at 4 p.m. today, online, as part of the University of Idaho’s 2022 Meyerhoff Lecture.
The program, “Citizen Other,” is presented by the UI’s Borah Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and examines situations in which leaders limited national belonging along racial, religious and ethnic lines by denying civil rights and at times stripping citizenship from those they sought to exclude.
Dylan Hedden-Nicely, director of the Native American Law Program at the University of Idaho College of Law, will moderate. Speakers include Wolf Gruner, founding director of the Center for Advanced Genocide Research at the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation, and Amanda Frost, professor of law at American University, who writes and teaches in the fields of constitutional, immigration and citizenship law.
The event is free, but preregistration is required through the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum at ushmm.org.
More information is available at uidaho.edu/class/borah/2022.