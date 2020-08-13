Speaker to give Nez Perce perspective on fight for vote

The fight for universal voting rights did not end with the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Mary Jane Oatman, former president of the National Indian Education Association, will explore the complexity of the fight for the vote from the perspective of the Nez Perce at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Nez Perce National Historical Park Spalding Visitor Center.
The 19th Amendment became part of the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920. It stated that the right to vote could no longer be denied on the basis of gender. However, because of a complex web of civil and political issues, it did not apply to all Americans. Oatman will highlight the additional work needed to ensure all American women and men had, and could exercise, the right to vote.
The event is limited to 40 people. People are asked to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.