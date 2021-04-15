Speaker shares family experience of historical trauma

Robbie Paul (below) will speak about healing historical trauma Friday in a keynote address for the inaugural Lewis-Clark State College Trauma and Resiliency Symposium.
Paul’s talk, “Historical Trauma and Healing: Intergen-erational Unresolved Grief,” will be from 8:45-10:45 a.m. online.
Paul, a Nez Perce tribal member born and raised in Craigmont, worked at WSU-Spokane as the director of Native American Health Sciences before retiring in 2018. She was curator of “Grandfather’s Trunk Spirit of Survival: Three Generations of the Paul Family’s Native American Boarding School Experience,” exhibited at Washington State University in Pullman. A story about her and the exhibit was featured in Inland 360 in 2020. Paul was scheduled to speak at the symposium last year before the event was canceled because of the pandemic.
People can register for a free link to the address by emailing Christina Brando-Subis at cjbrando-subis@lcsc.edu or Lauren Nichols at laurenn@lcsc.edu.
More information about the symposium is available at www.eventcreate.com/e/tandrsymposium.