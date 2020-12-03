Phillip Thompson, director and board president of the Idaho Black History Museum in Boise, will present the online talk, “Black Idaho: Ahead of the Curve” at 6 tonight on Zoom.
The talk is part of a series organized by the Latah County Historical Society in conjunction with the nationally-touring exhibit “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” on display at the University of Idaho Library.
Thompson will discuss how Idaho was ahead of its time relating to the treatment of Blacks, according to a news release from the society. “This is not due to some racial awakening but solely because the Black population of Idaho has always been infinitesimally small and not seen as a ‘threat’,” Thompson said in the release.
A link for the presentation, and details about the exhibit, can be found on the society’s website at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
Historian details early logging efforts in region
Lewiston historian John Bradbury will present “Horse Logging on the Clearwater River” online at 7 tonight in a talk organized by the Nez Perce County Historical Society.
Bradbury’s talk begins with the timber barons who raced to claim their share when they learned the finest, low-elevation, white pine forest in the nation was in Idaho, according to a news release from the society. Logging started with state timber sales on the Palouse River. Mills popped up and took root throughout the region, and loggers worked with horses, cross-cut saws, flumes, trains and log drives. People can register for the talk at Eventbrite via this shortened link: bit.ly/360Logging.