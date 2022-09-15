Sound for the fury

Moscow band Pumice Pocket will play an original soundtrack live during tonight’s screening of “No Country for Old Men” at the Kenworthy.

 Cole Quinn

Members of Moscow-based Pumice Pocket bring something new tonight to the 2007 Coen Brothers’ film “No Country for Old Men”: music.

Showtime is 7 p.m. for No Soundtrack for Old Men — with Liam Marchant, saxophone; KC Isaman, bass; Ash Fershee, guitar; and Criss Ward, drums — at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow.

