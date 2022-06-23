Noelle Mallett, 3, reacts to various face paints she can get while her brother, Austin Mallett, 10, looks over the options next to her at Lewiston Food Truck Night at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
ABOVE: The field is whittled down as two lines are formed and competitors attempt to keep their eggs whole.
August Frank/Tribune
Justin Lewis hands Megan Larson her order of a cup of mac and cheese to go along with a parfait at Rosie's Ribs during Lewiston Food Truck Night at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Downtown Grangeville and Grangeville Rodeo Grounds.
This annual Camas Prairie celebration boasts what is claimed to be the world’s largest egg toss and Idaho’s oldest rodeo.
Lewiston Food Truck Night
5-9 p.m. July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13.
Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave.
More than a dozen food trucks, plus beer and wine, are on hand the second Tuesday of each month through September, with free parking and free entry.
Summer Storytime Series
10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.
Toddlers and school-aged kids can enjoy stories, movement and crafts on the lawn under the trees at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institutes’s nature center, with a focus on gardens, plants and caring for the Earth.
Orofino Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 27.
Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St.
Farmers markets are burgeoning around the region. If you haven’t yet been, check out the fresh local produce, crafts, baked goods, hot food and live music at Orofino’s.
Palouse Pride
Noon to 4 p.m Aug. 27.
East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
Pride isn’t over when June ends. This family-friendly event, organized by Inland Oasis, promises vendors, drag and live music.