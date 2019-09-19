More Information

Qualifying conditions for a medical marijuana card

Clinicians consult this list to determine if a patient’s health condition meets the state criteria for a medical marijuana card. If so, the clinician issues an authorization, which the patient can take to a marijuana retail store that has a medical endorsement. After presenting the authorization to the certified medical marijuana consultant behind the counter and paying a fee to be registered in the database, the patient will receive a medical marijuana card.

Cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), multiple sclerosis, seizure disorder (such as epilepsy) or spasticity disorders

Intractable pain

Glaucoma

Crohn’s disease

Hepatitis C

Diseases (including anorexia) that result in nausea, vomiting, wasting, appetite loss, cramping, seizures, muscle spasms or spasticity

Chronic renal failure requiring hemodialysis

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Traumatic brain injury

— Source: Washington State Department of Health