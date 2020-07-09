Sipping summer

Summer is the season to enjoy a wide variety of sweet and juicy fruits, from delicate raspberries to gargantuan watermelons.
Which leads to the question of what to do with all that leftover watermelon?
Here’s a flavorful drink recipe that will take care of that problem. Watermelon combines with lemon and mint for a cool, tart and refreshing beverage perfect for a hot afternoon. Hibiscus tea, if you’ve got it, adds an exotic note.
Watermelon Mint Refresher
Ingredients
6 cups water
½ cup sugar
2-3 sprigs mint
5 cups watermelon, cut up
½ cup lemon juice (about 1½ large lemons, freshly squeezed)
½ cup hibiscus tea, brewed (optional)
Directions
In a saucepan, add water and sugar and bring to a simmer until sugar dissolves and the liquid is clear, not cloudy. This is your simple syrup. Remove from heat, add the mint leaves to the syrup, cover and steep for 15 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes, then strain the liquid, discarding the leaves.
In a blender, whir watermelon with mint simple syrup. Strain into a pitcher. Add lemon juice. Add brewed hibiscus tea, if using. Stir and serve over ice in a glass with a decorative garnish of mint and fruit.
— Jennifer K. Bauer