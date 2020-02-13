The Palouse Harmony Chorus will deliver Singing Valentines Friday in the Quad Cities area of Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston and Clarkston.
Two barbershop quartets are available from morning until evening. The quartets will travel to homes, classrooms, offices, restaurants and other locations upon request. A Singing Valentine includes two romantic, four-part, a capella barbershop-style numbers, a box of chocolates, a rose and a card. The cost is $60. Reservations can be made by contacting Dan Pierce at (208) 883-3600.