Silverwood ready to rock and roller coast

If a 100-foot roller coaster drop on Tremors or splashing down Thunder Canyon is an essential part of your summer experience, you’ll be glad to know that Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho, is scheduled to open May 30 during Phase 3 of Idaho’s reopening plan.
Boulder Beach, the park’s water park side, is set to open June 6. Camping at the Silverwood RV Park will be available starting Saturday.
Plans are that the theme park will operate at a reduced capacity and operators will take proactive steps to allow for social distancing between families and reduce points of virus transmission, according to a news release issued by the park this week. Tickets will be sold by reservation only and will require a selected date. Cash will be accepted at the front gate to buy tickets and reloadable cash cards. To minimize person-to-person contact, online ticket sales will be $20 less than gate sales.
Ride line queues will be spaced to allow for social distancing between families, as will dining seating. Rides will be sanitized between cycles, and hand sanitizing stations will be available at the exit of each ride. On the food and retail side, purchases will be cashless and will feature open-door entrances and other measures to minimize common touchpoints. The park’s website noted that air circulation systems in buildings are being upgraded with hospital-grade HEPA filtration.
A complimentary mask will be made available to guests upon arrival. Individuals who are sick or experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms are asked to stay at home.