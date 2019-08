360 reader Le Ann D. Wilson, of Orofino, submitted this snap of a map showing Forest Service Road 360, which is located in the Powell Ranger District, Clearwater National Forest.If you encounter 360 on your summer travels in any form, we invite you to submit a photo to our Signs of Summer contest. Photos can be emailed to contests@inland360.com. Please include your name and mailing address. If we use your photo in our print edition, we’ll send you an Inland 360 sticker.