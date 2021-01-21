Designs sought for Moscow Farmers Market poster
Artists living within a 200-mile radius of Moscow are invited to submit designs for the 2021 Moscow Farmers Market poster.
The city of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission are seeking submissions, which are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Students attending University of Idaho, New Saint Andrews College, Washington State University and Lewis-Clark State College are exempt from the 200-mile restriction.
Submissions must portray one or more of the following themes:
- A farm setting.
- A scene at the market.
- The social culture of the market.
- A collection or assemblage of products available at the market.
Artists may submit artwork in any two-dimensional medium, including drawing, painting, mixed media, photography, crayon, marker, original graphic art, etc.; or a photograph of a three-dimensional art piece. Submissions must be submitted to the city’s submittable page and will not be accepted by mail or email. The finalist will be selected by public vote and receive $500. Full guidelines and the submission form can be found at: bit.ly/MoscowFarmersMarketposter.
High school musicians invited to perform in international broadcast
The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music is inviting all ninth through 12th grade band and orchestra students throughout the United States to perform in a virtual world premiere composition created by UI Professor Dan Bukvich.
“Festival Fanfare” was composed to commemorate the 44th annual University of Idaho Band and Orchestra Festival and designed to highlight virtual performance recordings from participating high school musicians.
The composition will be broadcast internationally in late spring and will include the university’s woodwind, brass, percussion, piano and string ensembles along with the high school participants, according to a news release from the university.
To participate, students must register to attend the virtual Bandfest and Stringfest, a Zoom music festival from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The festival will include live master classes led by university faculty, the music for Festival Fanfare and instructions for submitting videos to perform in the world premiere.
Registration is at www.bit.ly/360UIbandfest.
Music students invited to work with string quartet
The University of Idaho Auditorium Chamber Music Series is presenting free online
workshops featuring the world-renowned St. Lawrence String Quartet.
The quartet is the ensemble in residence at Stanford University and will be featured in a free online performance March 28 as part of the music series.
- Chamber Music Seminar — 2:30 p.m. next Thursday: This seminar will feature discussions from the quartet’s work at Stanford.
- Composition Seminar — 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29: The quartet will perform new works by UI student composers and provide feedback on the compositions.
- String Workshop — 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29: This workshop is for all ages of string players and is devoted to performance.
Zoom registration is required, and links to all events can be found at SLSQ.auditoriumseries.org.