RTOP’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’ opens tonight in Pullman
Pullman’s Regional Theatre of the Palouse returns to live theater tonight with its production of “Sunset Boulevard.”
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical, based on Billy Wilder’s film noir screenplay, premiered in London’s West End in 1993 and ran for almost four years, according to a news release.
It tells the story of impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis who is seduced by faded silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond.
The Pullman production opens at 7:30 tonight and runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Oct. 7, 8 and 9; and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Oct. 9 and 10 at 122 N. Grand Ave.
More information is available at rtoptheatre.org or (509) 334-0750.
‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ opens Friday
The director of the Pullman Civic Theatre’s production of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” opening this week, says the script is “the most true to the original novella by (Robert Louis) Stevenson that I have read.”
The play includes not one but four Hydes, director and producer Mike Long said in a news release.
“After all, what person hasn’t had more than one dark desire,” Long said.
The show will be presented at the Gladish Community & Cultural Center’s Domey Auditorium in Pullman, allowing larger audiences than at the theater’s usual Nye Street stage while maintaining social distancing.
The production, scored by Moscow composer Daniel Joseph White, is “really a show that demonstrates what happens when a community comes together, to give something special to the Palouse community as a whole.”
It is also a safe way to get back into the world and start to celebrate the fall and Halloween season, Long said.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, next Thursday, Oct. 8-9, and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 10. Tickets are available at pullmancivictheatre.org.
Tempest Trio will open chamber music series on Tuesday
The Tempest Trio, including pianist Alon Goldstein, violinist Ilya Kaler and cellist Amit Peled, will kick off the Auditorium Chamber Music Series on Tuesday at the University of Idaho.
The Trio recently was compared by critics to the legendary “Million Dollar Trio” of Arthur Rubinstein, Gregor Piatigorsky and Jascha Heifetz, according to UI’s website.
The chamber music series presents concerts by performers from around the world, bringing the musicians to university and public school classrooms and communities on the Palouse, according to the school’s website.
The 2021-22 season includes:
- Tempest Trio, Tuesday.
- The Baltimore Consort, Nov. 16.
- Invoke, Jan. 27.
- Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, April 5.
Concerts are held at 7:30 p.m. in the UI Auditorium in the Administration Building. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. if the concert isn’t sold out. The cost for individual concerts is $10 for students, $20 for seniors 60 and older and $25 for general admission. Youth 12 and younger are free with the purchase of one adult ticket.
WSU’s Visiting Writers Series to feature poet Madhubtuti
Award-winning poet Haki R. Madhubuti will give a presentation Tuesday via YouTube Live as part of Washington State University’s Visiting Writers Series.
The 6 p.m. presentation is free at this shortened link: bit.ly/3uatBKL.
Madhubuti is one of the architects of the Black Arts Movement, an essayist, educator and founder and publisher emeritus of Third World Press 1967 and Third World Press Foundation, according to WSU’s website.
He has authored/edited more than 36 books of poetry and nonfiction, including 2020’s “Taught By Women: Poems As Resistance Language New And Selected.”
Madhubuti retired in 2011 after a 42-year teaching career that included Cornell University, Howard University, Chicago State University and DePaul University.
The WSU Visiting Writers Series brings noted poets and fiction and nonfiction writers to campus for readings, class visits and workshops, according to the university’s website.
More information is avail-able at english.wsu.edu/visiting-writers/.