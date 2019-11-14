Big & Rich headline WSU concert Saturday
One of the decade’s hottest country duos, Big & Rich, will hit the Palouse this weekend, performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Beasley Coliseum as part of Dad’s Weekend events at Washington State University. They’ll be joined by longtime collaborator, “hick hop” country rapper Cowboy Troy.
“Big” Kenny Alphin and John Rich shook up the country scene with their first studio album, 2004’s “Horse of a Different Color,” which produced four Top 40 country hits including “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).” Since 2005, their song “Comin’ to Your City” has been the opening theme for ESPN’s College GameDay. Then came their No. 1 hit “Lost in this Moment.” The group has won multiple Vocal Duo of the Year awards from both the Country Music Association and Country Music Television.
In addition to performing in Pullman, John Rich is scheduled to sign bottles of his private label Redneck Riviera Whiskey from 3:30-5 p.m. Friday at Moscow Liquor, Store No. 303, 904 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Tickets for Friday’s concert are $59.50 ($54.50 for WSU students, staff, and faculty with ID), available through TicketsWest outlets including (800) 325-SEAT, www.ticketswest.com and the Beasley Coliseum box office.
2020 barns calendars now available
If barns strike a chord of nostalgia for you, you can gaze at a new one every month of the year in 2020.
The 2020 Barns of Whitman County calendars are on sale for the holidays, with all proceeds benefiting countywide library programs and projects.
Calendars are $10 and available from Rosauers and Tick Klock Drug in Colfax, Pullman Chamber of Commerce and any branch of Whitman County Library. This year’s images were contributed by local photographers, including Ken Carper (photo shown below), Carol Evans, Beverly Brantner, Ric Hall, Teresa Myott, Murali Narayanan, Kelly Marley, Eric Thompson, Mike Kammeyer, Dan Codd, Sharon Lindsay and Shawn Smith.
Steve Van Vleet of Washington State University Extension compiles and donates the calendars as a major fundraiser for the Friends of Whitman County Library.
For more information or to have calendars mailed, contact the library at (509) 397-4366.