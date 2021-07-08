Watercolors by regional artists on display Saturday
Works by members of the Palouse Watercolor Socius are on display through Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History in Lewiston. The gallery will have special hours that day for the exhibit.
The show features 71 paintings by 17 artists from the socius.
“This is the biggest show we’ve had since the pandemic,” said member Jan Vogtman, who lives outside Troy. Other artists are from Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston, Deary, Onoway and elsewhere.
The group was formed by students of Moscow artist Alfred Dunn in 1974. A small group of women, including Linda Wallace, Penny David, Kay Montgomery, Rene Helbling, Jo Thompson and Dorothy Shelton decided to create the group to encourage practice and knowledge of watercolor after Dunn announced his retirement from the University of Idaho. They chose the name “socius,” which is Latin for companions.
The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Regular summer hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The group meets the first Wednesday of each month in Moscow. More information is available online at palousewatercolorsocius.com or by emailing pwsartists@gmail.com.
UI play explores friendship, things left unsaid
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will present a three-night online reading of the adult comedy drama “You Can Unmute” Friday through Sunday.
Written by UI Master of Fine Arts candidate Jessica Chipman, of Alexandria, Minn., “You Can Unmute” introduces three former college roommates reconnecting on a wine-soaked Zoom call. Their conversation glows with gossip, memories of old flings and debauched parties. As the past is dredged, secrets are revealed and traumas exposed. The script explores longtime friendship, complicity and what is left unsaid, confronting contemporary issues and asking the question, “What do we do?”
“You Can Unmute” is intended for mature audiences and contains adult language and situations.
Tickets are free for UI students, $10 for individuals and $20 for groups of two or more for evening performances. The matinee is pay what you can.
Show dates and times are:
- 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, register at uidaho.edu/6pmunmute
- 2 p.m. Sunday, uidaho.edu/2pmunmute
The cast features Kelly Quinnett, UI head professor of acting, and students Saffron Henke of Fort Collins, Colo., and Jennifer Hughes, a UI MFA theatre candidate of Ogden, Utah. Guest artist Geralldy Nájera, from Mexico City, is directing.
Second Saturdays in Palouse
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce is organizing Second Saturdays every week through October in downtown Palouse.
The monthly event will feature live music, shopping and outdoor street vendors. Vendors or musicians interested in participating can email swaleaway@gmail.com for details. There are no fees to be a vendor, and all varieties of artists, artisans and merchants are welcome.
Artists invited to sign up for Palouse Plein Air
Registration is open for Palouse Plein Air, the 12th annual outdoor, juried painting competition that takes place each September.
Plein air is French for “open air.” Artists who register will paint Sept. 9-16. Qualifying paintings must be created outdoors at any location of the artist’s choosing within Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. A reception and awards ceremony will open an exhibit of the finished works Sept. 17-Oct. 17 at the Prichard Art Gallery in Moscow. This year’s juror is Jared Shear, of Thompson Falls, Mont. Shear has a degree in animation from the Art Institute of Seattle and has shown in exhibitions at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History in Lewiston and the Missoula Art Museum.
Registration is open through Sept. 8 and costs $25 per person or $20 for students aged 18 and older. All painting media are eligible for competition, including gouache, watercolor, acrylic, oil and pastel. Painters may choose to paint on one or multiple days of the painting period. The use of electronic, pictorial or other aids is not allowed.
Additional information is available on the city of Moscow website. Registration is available at bit.ly/ppa2021artistregistration.
Outdoor concert at UI arboretum features variety of music
“Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds,” the annual outdoor concert featuring local musicians and composers, will bring free music to the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden on Monday.
Music begins at 7 p.m. on the west side of the upper pond in the arboretum on Nez Perce Drive, near the UI golf course.
The program will include chamber music from UI faculty members, student soloists and composers, a chamber choir, the Palouse Brass and a percussion ensemble. There also will be bluegrass, Klezmer and Brazilian music. David Billingsley, a UI theater graduate, will narrate a piece adapted by UI music Professor Dan Bukvich from an Edgar Allen Poe short story, accompanied by the Arboretum Chamber Players and Singers.
Parking is available in the golf course lot, along Nez Perce Drive and near the barn in the arboretum lot reached via Palouse River Drive. Limited transportation from Nez Perce Drive to the concert area will be available for anyone who has difficulty walking. In case of rain, the concert will be canceled.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Organizers recommend arriving before 6:45 p.m. to find a seat. The concert is organized by the Arboretum Associates and UI’s Lionel Hampton School of Music.