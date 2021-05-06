WSU art museum and Pullman hospital collaborate on art and healing project
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University and Pullman Regional Hospital are teaming up to present programs on art, health and healing.
Broadly organized under the theme “Art & Healing,” the exhibitions and other events were chosen to address how the arts keep people healthy, assist in the healing process and inspire medical professionals and caregivers, along with those in need of help.
The museum is offering an Art & Healing Virtual Exhibitions webpage which features artworks that draw attention to the therapeutic aspects of visual, auditory, tactile and spatial art experiences. Guided in-person tours and live music also are planned.
Curator-led tours of selected works are scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday and May 14 at the museum. People are asked to register in advance for tours by visiting the Hospital Week Celebration website via the shortened link, bit.ly/ArtandHealing.
The live cello music program “Art & Healing,” by Ruth Boden, will explore the power of sound. Boden is a professor of cello, bass and music theory at WSU and coordinates the chamber music program. Performances will be 2 p.m. May 14, June 2 and 23 at the museum pavilion. Performances May 14 and 23 will be a collaboration with Trimpin’s sound sculpture, a permanent exhibit at the museum.
More information about the programs is available online at museum.wsu.edu/education/2021-art-healing-overview-new/.
UI instructor to speak on slavery and photography for Smithsonian Institute
The Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery will feature an online talk at 2 p.m. Tuesday by Matthew Fox-Amato, an assistant professor of history at the University of Idaho.
Fox-Amato’s talk, “Enduring Images: Enslaved People and Photography in the Antebellum South,” will focus on how enslaved people from the 1840s to the end of the Civil War shaped their identities and social ties through photography. Slave narratives, newspapers and studio records reveal that some enslaved individuals bought images from local photographers, stowed likenesses of sold family members in their cabins, and carried photographs of family with them. The talk examines what their photographic practices meant, especially in relation to the violent disruptions of the domestic slave trade.
Fox-Amato’s book “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America,” explores how the new technology of photography altered people’s perceptions about slavery during the era. It was used by both pro- and anti-slavery factions. Inland 360 published a story about the book in 2020.
The talk is free. People must register in advance on the National Portrait Gallery’s website to receive a link and can do so via the shortened link, bit.ly/enduringimages.
Lewiston author self-publishes sci-fi novel
In his debut novel, “Panglossian: Quasi-Daisy,” author Michael Bingman writes a sci-fi thriller that has been described as, “if Stephen King wrote an episode of the BBC show ‘Doctor Who.’”
The novel centers around Faith, who must defend herself after injuring a monster at her high school graduation. Faith is introduced to a watcher known as The Man, and they travel to the planet Quii to find a key that has the potential to save planet Earth. Along the way, they discover truths about the inhabitants of Quii, the Rymuth elves.
This is Bingman’s debut novel. The 27-year-old, born and raised in Lewiston, was a senior editor and a member of the Lewiston High School newspaper, The Bengal’s Purr.
The self-published novel contains strong language. It can be purchased on Amazon and is available in ebook, paperback and hardback.
— Bailey Brockett, Inland 360
'Redemption at Dead Man’s Hole' author to hold book signing
Laura L. Morgan, author of “Redemption at Dead Man’s Hole,” will sign copies of the newly published book from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at And Books Too in Clarkston.
The young adult novel tells the story 15-year-old Rogan Chaffey and his family in southeast Alaska. After facing tragedy, Rogan begins to question his faith, while simultaneously struggling with a bully and crazy neighbor. A local legend of a man who died while jumping Dead Man’s Hole intrigues the town’s youth, including Rogan, who is personally confronted with the answer to the myth.
Morgan teaches English language arts at Sacajawea Middle School in Lewiston. “Redemption at Dead Man’s Hole” is her self-published, debut novel. She is married with three children. When she isn’t teaching or working with animals on her small farm, she enjoys spending time in Alaska.
A book trailer for “Redemption at Dead Man’s Hole” is available on YouTube. The store is at 918 Sixth St.
— Bailey Brockett, Inland 360