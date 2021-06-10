Music on Main returns tonight to Pullman
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center is offering Music on Main again this summer, with events planned through Sept. 23.
Music on Main features a variety of local musicians from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. The event takes place in Pine Street Plaza at Main and Pine streets. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and continue to practice social distancing.
Blaine Ross will perform tonight. Future performances will feature Dan Maher, Soulstice, The Cherry Sisters Revival and others. Updates are available on the Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center’s website and Facebook page.
Sound Downtown is back for a summer run
The Sound Downtown summer concert series will be making its first appearance of the year in downtown Lewiston from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Brackenbury Square.
Other Sound Downtown concerts will take place Aug. 6, 13 and 20.
Friday’s concert will feature music from Shania Rales and Aaron Cerutti. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating. Food and drink will be sold by Hops & Vines in a beer garden at the square.
Crazy Days returns to downtown Lewiston
Decades ago, Crazy Days was a summer tradition in downtown Lewiston. Businesses featured sidewalk sales amid a street fair atmosphere.
That tradition returns Saturday, when Crazy Days will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature art and activities for children and a variety of vendors and sales.
As part of the event, the Crazy Swap, a sale of pop culture collectibles, will take place outside of Towne Square at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. Vendors will be selling vinyl records, comic books, toys, VHS tapes and other items.
The Swap, formerly the Comic Book and Record Swap, began in 2016 as a way for regional collectors to buy and sell pop culture items. The 2019 swap drew more than 250 attendees and nearly 20 vendors. This is the first swap since 2019. The event is presented by PacNor Productions.
More vendors are welcome. Information is available by emailing lcvrecordswap@gmail.com. All proceeds from vendor registration will benefit Anthony Saia, a friend of the swap and former Moscow resident who is in remission from leukemia and awaiting a bone marrow transplant.
Call for local legends
Every town, big or small, has its legends.
Legends can be about people, places or things. Often these stories are larger than life and beyond the boundaries of everyday reality. They are powerful enough to stick around generation after generation and, as time passes, the lines between fact and fiction can blur.
In the spirit of telling stories around the campfire, Inland 360 would like to share some of the region’s legends this summer. We are asking for readers’ help. Do you know a local legend that is worth sharing? If so, please email or write us a letter with the details. We may publish your account or investigate it further for a story.
Here are some guidelines for sharing information:
Please be as specific as you can about locations, names, dates, sources and other details, if they apply to your story.
Include your name, city of residence, email address and phone number in case we need to contact you for more information.
Emails can be sent to editor@inland360.com. Mail can be sent to Jennifer Bauer, Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. June 25. !