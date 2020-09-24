Inland 360 is collecting true stories of hauntings and ghosts from readers.
Stories should be a personal experience, not fiction, and can be emailed to editor@inland360.com to be considered for publication. Submissions will be edited for length and clarity because of limited space.
Entries must include the writer’s full name, city and an email or phone number so we can reach you for additional information, if needed. One winner will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. The deadline for submissions is midnight Oct. 11.
Submissions can also be mailed to Editor at Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.