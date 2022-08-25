Heather Van Mullem’s life wouldn’t be where it is today without Title IX.

She wouldn’t have been a student athlete. She wouldn’t have been a college basketball coach. She wouldn’t have a doctorate in sport studies. She wouldn’t be a professor of kinesiology and health in the division of movement and sport sciences at Lewis-Clark State College. She wouldn’t be researching gender issues in sports. She wouldn’t be earning her law degree to be a Title IX consultant.

