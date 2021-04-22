More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
“Secrets of the Whales” (2021, TV-PG) (Disney+) and “Life in Color with David Attenborough” (TV-PG) (Netflix) debut for Earth Day.
Kate Winslet stars as a police detective in “Mare of Easttown” (TV-MA), a limited series crime drama steeped in the depressed culture of its small Pennsylvania town, where everyone knows everybody else, and they all hold grudges and secrets. As much character drama as murder mystery, it is sustained by the performances of Winslet and Jean Smart, who plays her sneering mother. New episodes air Sundays. (HBO Max and all HBO platforms)
Also set in a small Northeastern town, the comedy “Rutherford Falls: Season 1” (TV-14) stars Ed Helms as the descendent of the town’s white founder and Jana Schmieding as his best friend, curator of a small tribal cultural center at the nearby reservation. It uses character comedy to take on issues of history, representation, and identity, and features a number of Indigenous writers on its writing team. New episodes arrive each Thursday. (Peacock)
The historical fantasy epic “Shadow and Bone: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows the journey of an orphan (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers she holds powerful magic and trains with an elite army of magical soldiers. It features rival kingdoms, political intrigue, monsters, magic and a cast of teenage heroes. (Netflix)
International passport: With the addition of “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), “Better Days” (China, 2019, PG, with subtitles), and “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), all five Oscar nominees for best international feature are now streaming on Hulu.
“Mortal Kombat” (2021, R), the new big screen spinoff of the video game, stars Lewis Tan as a fighter challenging champions from all the realms in a battle to the death. It debuts the same day it opens in theaters and streams for 31 days only. (HBO Max)
Last chance: the monster mash-up “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021, PG-13) leaves HBO Max on April 30.
Netflix
The lives of astronauts on a mission to Mars are jeopardized by a “Stowaway” (2021, TV-MA) in the science fiction thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.
Jessica Chastain is a high-powered lobbyist who takes on the gun lobby in “Miss Sloane” (2016, R).
Amazon Prime Video
Four female code-breakers solve mysteries in 1950s London in “The Bletchley Circle: Complete Series” (TV-14). Also on PBS Masterpiece.
Hulu
The young adult thriller “Cruel Summer: Season 1” (not rated) debuts with two episodes streaming and new episodes arriving on Tuesdays.
True stories: “Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World” (2021, TV-PG) arrives from the BBC, and “Sasquatch” (TV-MA) mixes true crime with Bigfoot mythology.
Other streams
The documentary “Going to Pot: The High and Low of It” (2021, not rated) looks at the rapidly growing business of legal recreational marijuana. (Paramount+)
The 22nd season of rural mystery series “Midsomer Murders” (TV-14) debuts with two feature-length mysteries. Four additional mysteries are slated to arrive in the fall. (Acorn TV)
