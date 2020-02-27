Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Anthony Mackie (shown above, center) takes over the lead in the second season of the Netflix Original Series “Altered Carbon” (2020, TV-MA), a science fiction thriller based on the novels of Richard K. Morgan, set in a future in which human consciousness can be downloaded into new bodies. Eight episodes are streaming on Netflix.
A teenager (Sophia Lillis of “It,”shown below) is struggling with high school, hormones and sexuality, when she suddenly manifests superpowers in “I Am Not Okay With This” (2020, TV-PG). Seven episodes are available on Netflix.
Elsa and Anna return for a new quest into the unknown in the animated musical fantasy “Frozen II” (2019, PG, shown above), a sequel with a dynamic story and an Oscar-nominated original song. Also, Rian Johnson earned an Oscar nomination for his original screenplay for “Knives Out” (2019, PG-13), a wildly entertaining mix of Agatha Christie-style mystery and modern wit with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. Both are available on Cable On Demand, VOD and DVD and at Redbox.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Nicolas Cage stars in “Color Out of Space” (2019, not rated), Richard Stanley’s surreal adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft horror story. It’s also on DVD and at Redbox.
Available same day as select theaters nationwide are action comedy “Guns Akimbo” (2020, R) with Daniel Radcliffe and the Southern Gothic thriller “Blood on Her Name” (2019, not rated) with Bethany Anne Lind and Elizabeth Röhm.
Netflix
Elle Fanning and Justice Smith play high school outcasts in “All the Bright Places” (2020, not rated). It’s streaming on Netflix.
Kid stuff: “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (2019, PG) takes a loony turn into crazy comedy.
Prime Video and Hulu
“Run the Race” (2019, PG) is a faith-based young adult sports drama produced by Tim Tebow.
Hulu
The documentary “After Parkland” (2019, not rated) follows the aftermath of one of the deadliest high school shootings in American history.
Other streams
Disney Plus presents the animated shows “Star Wars: The Clone Wars – The Final Season” (2020) and “Star Wars: Resistance – Season 2” (2019-20) from Disney XD.
The mystery series “Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones” (2020) with Juliette Lewis and Ryan Kwanten streams on Facebook Watch, with new episodes each Thursday.
“Justin Bieber: Seasons” (2020) follows the pop celebrity as he works on a new album. It’s presented in 10-minute chapters on YouTube.
The BBC intelligence thriller “MI-5” is one of the best spy dramas of the past few decades. BritBox features the first five seasons (2002-06).
New on disc and available at Redbox
“Knives Out,” “Frozen II” and “Color Out of Space.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
