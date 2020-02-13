It has been only about 10 years since dating apps came onto the scene, but in that short time they have become an indispensable piece of the modern social landscape. Apps like Tinder, Bumble and Grindr have effectively rewritten the rules for social engagement and helped to erase a stigma associated with meeting people online.
One of the qualities that makes these apps so magnetic to users of many ages is their convenience. Once someone has set up a profile, most dating apps use that person’s location data to find them potential matches. Users view one another’s profiles and are invited to “swipe right” to indicate interest or left to move on. Apps like Tinder and Bumble function on a “double opt-in” formula in which both parties must approve in order to take things further.
Another part of the appeal, users say, is it gives introverts or those uncomfortable in social settings a way to test the waters with a person — or disengage quickly — in a low-pressure environment.
“Some people don’t come out — they’re not as social,” said Mary Semakula, a junior at Washington State University. “I haven’t met anyone online but I feel like it’s easier to be yourself when you’re not in an uncomfortable environment.”
While online dating has existed in one form or another for the better part of 25 years, the advent of app-based romance that could be held in the hand caused an explosion in the industry. Today it’s not uncommon for a single app to have a user base numbering in the tens of millions. This has helped bring online dating into themainstream and diminish a stigma long associated with the practice. Today, it’s not uncommon for married couples to say they met through an app like Tinder.
For many, these apps have become the new normal. Maintain-ing a dating profile on a free app has become something like a social obligation. In a handful of interviews at Washington State University, more than one person admitted to creating a profile at the urging of friends after coming to college. Others said they don’t even use the app for dating but merely as something to scroll through to pass the time.
“When I was bored I would just go swipe. Sometimes I didn’t even want to talk to people, I just wanted to swipe through,” said Grace Abel, 20. “I don’t have (Tinder) anymore, but when I did, I didn’t even have the notifications on or anything. I would just go on it when I was really bored.”
Most agree it depends on the person, but the apps can send signals about what a user is looking for. For many, Tinder — and Grindr for LGBTQ folks — have come to be seen as “hook-up” apps helping to facilitate one-night stands, while other apps are seen as slightly more romance-oriented.
Both Semakula and Abel advised approaching a potential date with caution and possibly verifying the person’s existence through other social media.
Though many people interviewed for this article offered advice on how to be safe when meeting people online, few considered dating apps to be dangerous. College sophomore Aaron Obiya said he has used dating apps to make new friends or to learn about the people he’ll be going to school with.
“I feel like people who aren’t on Tinder, they overreact about what Tinder is for. They think, ‘Oh, that’s creepy’ and stuff, and it’s not,” Obiya said.
“You can make friends on there,” agreed Semakula. “I’ve made a lot of lifelong friends off of (Tinder).”