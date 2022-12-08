Schools, parents clash over student phone bans

Students at Washington Junior High School in Washington, Pa., use the unlocking mechanism to open bags in which their cell phones were sealed during the school day in October.

 Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. But in attempts to keep the phones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn’t always come from students. In some cases, it’s from parents.

Bans on the devices were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since schools reopened, struggles with student behavior and mental health have given some schools even more reason to restrict access.

