The Moscow Farmers Market opened for business online this week as organizers launched a new way of shopping for patrons amid COVID-19 restrictions.
The Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market is a prepaid, contactless, pickup option. Customers can make purchases online during the week and schedule a pickup time Saturday mornings in the Moscow City Hall parking lot.
While the in-person market is not scheduled to open until June 6, the first motor-in market pickup is Saturday for prepaid orders.
Here’s how it works:
- Patrons can shop market vendors online at www.localline.ca/motor-in-moscow-farmers-market. The online storefront will be open for orders from 9 a.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Thursday each week.
- After selecting items to purchase, customers check out with each vendor and select a desired Saturday pickup time. Pickup times will be available in 15-minute intervals from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Saturdays.
- Pickup will take place in the Moscow City Hall parking lot at 206 E. Third St. Customers are to enter the parking lot via Second Street and follow the directions of staff upon entry. To streamline the process, customers are requested to have the last name that their order is under displayed in their backseat passenger windows and to have vehicle trunks clear and ready to receive orders. Customers are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times to keep traffic flowing.
- Additional vendors interested in opting into this system will be added in the coming weeks, according to a release from Moscow City Hall. The Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market will be held in tandem with the Moscow Farmers Market on Main Street when it opens June 6.