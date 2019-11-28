The longtime Moscow Saunders family folk band, Saticoy, recently released its fourth original folk music album, “You Again.”
The band, composed of four brothers and four sisters, takes its name from the small town of the siblings’ parents in rural Ventura County, Calif. Although named after a faraway place, Saticoy’s members grew up in Moscow. Now adults, the siblings live across the country and as far away as the Middle East. The band’s influences include country, bluegrass and gospel.
“Our version of Americana music carries lyrical themes of love, legacies, loss, joy, journeys and nature, and that has had a broader appeal than we expected,” said Katie Saunders, who does vocals, fiddle and guitar for the band.
Saticoy officially formed in 2008 and released “Teasing Time,” the band’s first EP, in 2009. Three other albums followed.
“The last 10 years of making music for families all over the country has been hugely satisfying, and we can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for Saticoy,” Saunders said.
“You Again” is available for streaming and purchase online at www.saticoyband.com.
— Annabelle Addy