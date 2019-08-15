RTOP’s ‘Funny Girl’ features national talent

The Broadway favorite “Funny Girl” is opening tonight at Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman.
Based on true events, “Funny Girl” tells the story of actress and comedian Fanny Brice, her rise to fame in the 1920s and her rocky romance with Nick Arnstein. The role of Fanny was first played by Barbra Streisand in 1968 on Broadway. She reprised the role for film and won an Academy Award for her performance.
RTOP’s show features out-of-town talent from New York City and Las Vegas, secured from open-call auditions. Samantha Gagliardi plays Fanny Brice, and Michael Todd plays Nick Arnstein. The musical’s recognizable score includes “People,” “Don’t Rain On My Parade” and “I’m The Greatest Star.” The show will be directed by John Rich, with musical direction by Anjuli Dodhia and choreography by Berit Preece.
Performances are at 7:30 tonight, Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, next Thursday and Aug. 21-24. A 1:30 p.m. matinee is Saturday, Sunday and Aug. 24-25. Tickets are $15 and $20, available at rtoptheatre@gmail.com, by calling (509) 334-0750, and at the door. The theater is at 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
— Katie Higgins