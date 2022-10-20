When Micheal Keene stepped into the role of Sky Masterson in “Guys and Dolls,” he was motivated by seeing his brother perform the same part.

His brother, Ben Keene, was in a Lewiston High School production of “Guys and Dolls” in 1995. For 7-year-old Micheal Keene it was the first theater show he had ever seen. At first, he didn’t want to go to the play because he thought he was going to be bored. He wasn’t.

