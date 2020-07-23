Rocks star

Rocks can easily be overlooked, but those who fall in love with them know each one has a singular personality thousands of years in the making.
About a dozen vendors from Idaho and Washington will be selling rocks, gems, jewelry and art at this weekend’s Inspired by Nature show in downtown Lewiston.
The show was organized by Hells Canyon Gem Club President Randy Squires, of Lewiston. Squires sells rocks and jewelry. Talking with other vendors, he found many are struggling because of canceled events this spring throughout the Northwest.
“A lot of these vendors are needing to make some sales to make their business work,” Squires said. He said he hopes the show also will bring new visitors to downtown businesses.
The show is at 706 Main St., an open storefront that formerly housed Discovery Antiques. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks, Squires said. Hand-sanitizing stations will be set up at the front and back entrances for people to use when they enter.
Along with gemstones and rocks, other handcrafted items for sale include candles, wood crafts, painting and photography.
Information about the club will be available for would-be rock hounds, said Squires, who took up the hobby in 2010 after he retired. Idaho is the Gem State, and there are many different stones to be found. The club is planning to hold classes on stone cutting, wire weaving and more at the Clarkston Grange Hall. Squires said he hopes to start the classes this fall with an emphasis on reaching young people. !
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Inspired by Nature, gem and art show and sale.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: 706 Main St., Lewiston.
COST: Free.