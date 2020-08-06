The Snake River Rock festival is returning to Lewiston for another year Saturday, with a few coronavirus-related changes.
Cassidy White, president of Lewiston-based veterans support group American Warfighters, said the organizers have been in contact with Public Health – Idaho North Central District officials to work on a plan.
“Masks are not required at our event, but if people wish to wear them, that’s perfectly OK,” White said. “We will have a limited number of masks that people can get, but we ask that people bring their own.”
Events start at 8 a.m. at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association’s annual Show and Shine. There will be a pin-up girl contest from noon to 2 p.m., with the winner announced at 3 p.m. Music starts at noon and runs until 10 p.m. Some of the bands slated to perform are Saving Abel, KrashKarma, Tone Sober and White Trash Romeo. There will be 10 bands total; tickets are $20, available online or at the gate.
Organizers also plan to offer hand-sanitizing stations, take temperatures at the gate and post signs about social distancing.
White said there will be no bounce houses or castles this year, and anyone with a high temperature will not be allowed in.
The concerts will take place outside at the fairgrounds, with some seating provided.
“We will provide a limited number of seats, as a lot of people bring their own chairs or lay in the grass,” White said. “We ask that people do not bring canopies, and if they want coverings, shade umbrellas are OK as long as they don’t block people’s view.”
There will also be a beer garden where drinks will be served in sealed cans with limited contact. Electronic payments are encouraged when possible, White said.
All profits from the Snake River Rock festival will go to American Warfighters, a local organization aimed at helping veterans in crisis.
“The importance of our mission of helping people is too great for us not to raise money to help,” White said. “When we started American Warfighters, it was because we were disgusted at the way one of our nation’s heroes diagnosed with Gulf War Syndrome could not get assistance when his house was falling apart around him.”
Past projects include assistance with home projects, suicide prevention and family assistance and support.
Initially, the city of Lewiston denied the group’s permit for the event, White said. Organizers reduced the number of vendors and were no longer required to obtain a permit because the event then qualified as a gathering. Not holding the festival was not an option for the group, White said.
“We were still planning on adjusting and holding the event,” she said about organizing the concert during the pandemic. “We were not going to stop, because our mission is too important.”
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Snake River Rock Festival.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday.
WHERE: Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
COST: $20 at the gate or purchased online at american-warfighters.com.