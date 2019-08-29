What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. Find trailers and more recommendations with this story at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Taron Egerton plays Elton John in “Rocketman” (2019, R), a biographical drama that takes on the rock legend’s rise, his collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell), and his drug addiction, with movie musical flair.
Smaller and more intimate is the award-winning “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (2019, R), a poetic indie drama about family, identity and legacy in the era of gentrification. Both films on Cable On Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.
Orlando Bloom is a police detective and Cara Delevingne a fairy warrior in exile in “Carnival Row” (TV-MA), an Amazon Prime Original series that mixes murder mystery, dark fantasy and social commentary in culture similar to Victorian England. Eight episodes streaming on Prime Video.
“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (TV-PG), a new Netflix Original limited series from the Jim Henson Company, is an epic prequel to the 1982 fantasy performed entirely by elaborate Muppet creations. Not for young children. Ten episodes on Netflix.
Kirsten Dunst stars in “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” a satirical look at the American Dream and the con of multilevel marketing. New episodes on all Showtime platforms on Sunday nights.
Delta Burke, Dixie Carter, Annie Potts and Jean Smart play TV’s favorite interior decorators in “Designing Women” (1986-93). All seven seasons of the hit sitcom created by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason now stream exclusively on Hulu.
Pay-Per-View/Video on Demand
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019, PG-13) offers giant monster spectacle and the animated “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (2019, PG) presents family friendly animal comedy.
Netflix
An American executive (Christina Milian) wins a rundown New Zealand inn in the Netflix Original romantic comedy “Falling Inn Love” (2019, TV-PG).
Streaming TV: “The A List: Season 1,” a British supernatural mystery for young adults, arrives from BBC, and “The Good Place: Season 3” is now available.
Amazon Prime Video
Angourie Rice, Julia Ormond and Rachael Taylor star in the coming of age drama “Ladies in Black” (2018, PG) set in 1959 Australia.
Prime Video and Hulu
Matthew McConaughey puts his smarmy charm to great use in “The Lincoln Lawyer” (2011, R), a meaty legal thriller adapted from the Michael Connelly novel.
Hulu
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2018, PG), the third film in the animated fantasy series, sends its young heroes to save a secret society of dragons.
New on disc and at Redbox this week
“Rocketman,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.