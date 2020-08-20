Road-raging Russell Crowe drives gratuitous ‘Unhinged’

Russell Crowe, Russell Crowe: He delivers a big box of acting. He can underplay, letting that-on-the-cusp-of-psycho purr take care of business; he can overplay, pouring on the sauce, relish and dressing.
In the sadistic yet middling road-rage thriller “Unhinged,” Crowe literally steers the vehicle delivering the big box of acting, both over and under. While there’s barely a movie there, a year from now, when the multiplexes of the world will either largely be back, be gone or be something in between, we’ll have forgotten “Unhinged.” But we’ll remember who gave it the sauce.
Screenwriter Carl Ellsworth’s premise is stripped to the bone. Late, again, for school drop-off, harried single parent Rachel, played by Caren Pistorius, faces another sludgy commute with her supernaturally calm and wise son (Gabriel Bateman) in the back seat. A pickup truck in front of their car won’t go on the green light. Honk. Hooooonk.
Mistake! A few minutes later, Crowe pulls alongside mother and son, stuck in traffic. “We seem to have developed a fundamental inability to apologize to anyone for anything,” Crowe’s unnamed nemesis says, with a vague gumbo dialect and phrasing borrowed from Strother Martin’s failure-to-communicate warden in “Cool Hand Luke.”
From there, “Unhinged” escalates. Vehicular homicide. Restaurant stabbings. Rampant hostility toward divorce lawyers. Bear grunts. Yes, bear grunts. Climactic home invasion.
The movie feels like a two-speed movie: It’s either standing still or driving crazy. The violence is innately gratuitous; there’s no mystery.
Even so, I’m glad “Unhinged” exists, if only because of the exceedingly droll and foul-mouthed promo trailer Crowe tweeted recently. (Don’t check it out at work, if you still work near other people.) Crowe delivers more and better entertainment in that single minute than many films — including this one — manage in 91.
Phillips is a movie critic and reviewer for the Chicago Tribune.
‘UNHINGED’
2 stars
Rated: R (for strong violent content, and language throughout)
Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius.
Director: Derrick Borte.
Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Opens: Friday in area theaters. That’s right, in theaters. Find showtimes on Page 11.