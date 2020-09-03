“Leaving the Boys: A Story of Motherhood and Career, Feminism and Romance” is a recently released memoir by retired journalist Mindy Cameron.
The book is a personal account of Cameron’s life, including her time at the Lewiston Tribune. It’s about the difficult choices women make as mothers and individuals with their own aspirations and desires. Cameron moved several times to follow her career goals, and her children did not always come with her. In the book she examines how her path aligned with shifting cultural norms.
Cameron began her career at the Tribune in 1969 as a reporter and returned later in life as managing editor. She also worked at the Idaho Statesman and The Seattle Times, where she served as city editor and editorial page editor. She retired after 20 years with the Times. In 2018, she earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Pacific University in Oregon. She has served on the Idaho Humanities Council and lives in Sagle, Idaho. The self-published book can be purchased at Bookpeople of Moscow and at And Books Too in Clarkston.