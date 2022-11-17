Report: Tweets with racial slurs soar since Musk takeover

Reports of racial slurs on Twitter shot up after Elon Musk’s recent purchase of the social media platform.

 Gregory Bull/AP file

Instances of racial slurs have soared on Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, despite assurances from the platform that it had reduced hateful activity, a digital civil rights group reported late last week.

Researchers at the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that the number of tweets containing one of several different racial slurs soared in the week after Musk bought Twitter.

