A nationally recognized dance troupe will bring its tour, previously delayed by COVID-19 precautions, to Moscow for a Friday performance as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Festival Dance and Performing Arts.

The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, under the direction of Cleo Parker Robinson, “performs a dynamic body of works inspired by the African American experience and rooted in ethnic and modern dance traditions worldwide,” according to a Festival Dance news release.

