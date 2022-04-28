Dancing around the maypole in East City Park is back as the usual lineup of musicians and artists returns this weekend for the 49th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair.
The beloved event (see our readers’ responses on Page 6) was on hold the past two years because of the pandemic, but promises the same festive atmosphere, with a robust Kid Village, Wild Thing Dragon parade and costume contest Saturday, and of course artisan and food vendors throughout.
The list of musicians includes Under the Wire, The Range Benders, The Palouse Forro Experience, The Chelseas, The Intentions, The Sultry Swines, The Pond, Evergreen Afrodub Orchestra and Funky Uncle.
Festival regulars who remember longtime volunteer Dean Pittenger, who died last year from cancer, can take note of the beer garden, renamed Dean’s Beer Garden, in Pittenger’s memory. Moscow Brewing Company will be on tap.
More information is on the Moscow Renaissance Fair Facebook page and at moscowrenfair.org.
For kids
Ren Fair’s family-friendly reputation holds up upon its return. Here’s a sampling of what’s available this year for youngsters:
Children can explore a bubble station, obstacle course, photo booth, jumbo building blocks and jumbo chess in the Kid Village; a wildlife conservation tent, face painting, and a fairy house and fairy wing-building station also are planned.
A science tent offers hands-on experiments from the Palouse Discovery Science Center, and kids can forge their own ring with Hammered & Twisted by Weezil.
Kids can participate in the costume contest at 2 p.m. Saturday; the top three costumes will receive $10 cash prizes.
A nursing and changing station provided by Gritman Medical Center will be available for parents, and free ID Kits for Kids will be available from Moose Lodge No. 871.