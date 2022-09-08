Remembering Hiroshima event will kick off on Monday at UI

Hiroshima survivor, author and activist Keiko Ogura will deliver the keynote address for a four-day educational event at the University of Idaho organized by the school’s Idaho Asia Institute and the Japan Foundation.
Remembering Hiroshima, set for Monday through next Thursday on the Moscow campus, features a variety of speakers and free events.
Ogura’s speech, “An A-bomb Survivor’s Testimony – The Voice of the Hibakusha for Peace,” is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Bruce M. Pitman Center’s International Ballroom.
She also will speak at 5 p.m. next Thursday at Moscow High School’s auditorium. “My Journey on the Road to Peace — A Hiroshima Atomic Bomb Survivor’s Story” is geared toward fifth to eighth grade students and their families.
Ogura, a hibakusha, or atomic bomb survivor, was 8 years old on Aug. 6, 1945, when the U.S. dropped the “Little Boy” atomic bomb on Hiroshima, according her bio on the Atomic Heritage Foundation website.
She graduated from Hiroshima Jogakuin University in 1959 and later married Kaoru Ogura, director of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. After his death in 1979, she took up the mission to educate people about the bombings and keep survivors’ stories alive, establishing Hiroshima Interpreters for Peace and publishing several books, including the “Hiroshima Handbook” and “One Day in Hiroshima,” according to the foundation website.
She was the official interpreter for other hibakusha during a 2003 exhibition of the Enola Gay, the bomber used to drop the bomb.