Remembering Hiroshima event will kick off on Monday at UI

Hiroshima survivor, author and activist Keiko Ogura will deliver the keynote address for a four-day educational event at the University of Idaho organized by the school’s Idaho Asia Institute and the Japan Foundation.

Remembering Hiroshima, set for Monday through next Thursday on the Moscow campus, features a variety of speakers and free events.

