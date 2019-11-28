Late Nez Perce elder Rick Ellenwood speaking to Jane Fritz about fishing at Celilo Falls in a 1997 interview.
Grandpa had told me to go ahead and take this one fish home, and I was carrying it on my back and it was pretty heavy. I was walking uphill, and these people from all over were watching us fishing and everything that was going on, and they stopped me and they said, “Young man, can you sell this fish to us?” Of course, by that time I hadn’t had my pop, I hadn’t any ice cream or anything for a long time, so they said they’d give me $5 which was a lot of money to me. And so I sold it for $5 and went up to the store and I had a bottle of pop, and an ice cream cone, and also ate a sandwich, and got some candy bars. And shared it all with my buddies that was with me. Of course, I played the rest of the afternoon, I never did go back to fish. We went along the river there and we played.
When I got home that evening, my grandmother was there and I seen that look on her face, like oh-oh. Grampa said, “I want to talk to you. What did you do with that fish that I sent you home with to cook?” Well, I said I had sold it. I said I got a little bit of money left, I tried to give him that money, but he didn’t want the money. He said, “You know that food was supposed to be for our supper tonight, and supposed to eat it tonight and all share in it together. That food is more important than money. Money does not make you feel full inside. Money will buy things, but money is not that valuable, but food is. That salmon gave its life to us, for us to share.”
Needless to say I got a good lesson in the back room, and in them days child abuse would have been No. 1 in our case because I’d get a whipping, you know. But it was expected to get a whipping for something like that. Because you were taught. After that, I never did do it again. No matter what. Because then I learned what it was for, why that salmon was so important. So I tell it to the kids nowadays. Indian food, you don’t throw it away, you just eat what you can, and can’t eat; don’t take more than you need. !