Tribal leader praises local trio’s collaboration, ‘Ambush at Shiprock’
Local residents have teamed up to write and illustrate a book for teens about human trafficking.
“Ambush at Shiprock” is written by Clarkston resident Bruce Crossfield. The artwork is done by Mary Flerchinger of Pomeroy, and the book cover is by Susan Pettit of Clarkston.
The story follows a high school senior who is half Nez Perce and half Navajo living on the reservation in Shiprock, N.M. The book offers lesson on the dangers of human trafficking as animals come to her rescue.
Natural resources manager for the Nez Perce Tribe Aaron Miles Sr., of Lapwai, praised the book for its depiction of Native American life and culture as well as for teaching critical thinking. The book can be purchased at And Books Too in Clarkston.
WSU teacher publishes poetry collection
Willow Springs Books has published “Meridians” as part of its surrealist poetry series.
The chapbook is by Cameron McGill, a writer, educator, musician and the poetry editor of Blood Orange Review. He graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Idaho and teaches English at Washington State University. His work also has been published in literary journals such as American Poetry Review and Mid-American Review.
“Meridians” is available online at willowspringsbooks.org.
‘Nigerian Prince’ features short stories and meditations by Moscow man
“The Nigerian Prince,” by Kenechukwu Chidi Nnoli of Moscow, includes more than 250 short mediations and 14 short stories featuring Nigerian characters. The book asks the reader to question and uncover wisdom, knowledge and understanding by focusing on topics like love, religion, friendship and humor.
Nnoli was born in Nigeria and has lived in the Palouse region for more than five years.
“The Nigerian Prince” is available at BookPeople of Moscow and as an ebook online.
— Inland 360 staff