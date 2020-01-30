Lewiston author to hold book signings
In the new mystery-suspense novel “The Peacemaker’s Son,” Flynn Tobin, son of a ’60s rock ’n’ roll legend, receives an anonymous, threatening note demanding his father’s last 10 never-recorded songs — songs Flynn didn’t even know existed.
He was only 7 when his father, Toby, vanished. Not knowing what happened to him has haunted him every day. Now aged 28, he must go in search of answers as to what would cause the relentless letter writer to harbor so much hate.
Author Eva Moran of Lewiston works as a registered nurse. The book is for sale at And Books Too in Clarkston and His Story Christian Gift Center in Lewiston, as well as online.
Signings:
- 5-7 p.m. Feb. 6 at The Picture Gallery, 821 Main St., Lewiston. Includes hors d’oeuvres and wine.
- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at His Story Christian Gift Center, 1702 21st St., Lewiston.
- 1-3 p.m. Feb. 8 at And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Hunt to sign new book
Rosemary Hunt will read from her self-published book, “Arthur,” Monday at the Troy Community Library.
“Arthur” is historical fiction based on a series of real-life letters Hunt discovered. It tells the story of a boy who grew up in the logging town of Marinette, Wis., in the early 1900s. As a teen, Arthur went to work in steel mills before deciding to take a train west to labor in the wheat fields of Montana and Canada. His adventures take him to The Dalles, Ore., to a World War I boot camp and to Alaska. Along the way, he finds love.
Hunt, who lives in Moscow and Troy and works as an in-home caregiver, will sign books from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday at the library. The book is available at the library and online.
