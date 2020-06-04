Moscow native and Pushcart Prize nominee Siân Griffith released two new books this spring, “The Heart Keeps Faulty Time” and “Scrapple.”
“The Heart Keeps Faulty Time,” released in April by Bull City Press, is a 10-story collection in which characters like aliens, mermaids, clowns and dragons strive to reconcile visions of themselves with the reality of their circumstances.
Griffith’s novel “Scrapple,” released June 1 by Braddock Avenue Books, is set in Philadelphia in the late 1990s and follows the Flannigan family —15-year-old Robert, his younger sister, Bridget, and their recently-widowed mother — who have just made the hardest decision of their lives and left Oregon to be with the oldest Flannigan sibling, Sean, and his twins. However, they arrive in the city to find Sean gone and his twin babies abandoned in his apartment, leading to even deeper turmoil as they begin a search for answers.
Griffith graduated from Moscow High School in 1991 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a creative writing emphasis at the University of Idaho in 1995. She lives in Ogden, Utah, where she is an associate professor of English at Weber State University. Her work has appeared in the Georgia Review and American Short Fiction, among other publications.
— Inland 360