Observances of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day are taking place online this year in Lewiston and Moscow.
Kurtis Robinson is the planned speaker at Moscow’s 28th Martin Luther King-Human Rights Community Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Robinson is vice president and past president of the Spokane NAACP and executive director for Revive Center for Returning Citizens/I Did The Time. He is on the advisory committee for the Spokane County Criminal Justice Administration, a governor’s appointee to Washington’s Hate Crimes Advisory Group and a member of the Native American Alliance for Police & Action.
The free, online event is organized by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and includes the presentation of the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards given each year to one community member and one junior who made outstanding contributions in the field of social justice and human rights.
A link to the event is available at www.humanrightslatah.org.
Gov. Brad Little will kick off the 31st annual Lewis-Clark Valley Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day of Service at 6 p.m. Monday, coordinated by Lewis-Clark State College, the Lewiston YWCA and community members.
The online event will include a candle-light walk by characters from the video game Minecraft, according to a news release from the college. LCSC Professor Amy Canfield will speak about the continuing significance of the Civil Rights Movement, to be followed by a discussion about volunteer opportunities in the valley. YWCA personnel will offer ideas on how to challenge racism. The Zoom event can be accessed via the shorten-ed link: bit.ly/360lcvhumanrightsday with the pass-code 999864.