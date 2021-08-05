Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman is accepting online auditions for its coming season, featuring the musicals “Sunset Boulevard,” “Company” and “Pippin.”
Auditioners should record a song and submit it with an audition form. Resumes and headshots also are requested, if available. The deadline for submissions is Monday for “Sunset Boulevard,” which opens Sept. 30. Nov. 1 is the deadline for auditions for “Company” and “Pippin,” which will be performed in 2022. Callbacks will be held in person.
Audition forms and a full list of characters for the musicals are online at rtoptheatre.org/auditions. Materials may be emailed to director@rtoptheatre.org and rtoptheatre@gmail.com. Additional information is available by calling (509) 334-0750.
The Lewiston Civic Theatre will hold auditions for “The Addams Family” musical at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the theater’s box office at 832 Main St., Lewiston.
Auditions will include singing, reading from the script and dancing. Prospective cast members should attend either audition date, but not both. If necessary, callbacks will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 15. The show is being directed by Larry Goodwin.
Audition packets with music are available at the box office. Rehearsals begin Aug. 23, with the show Oct. 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31.
Additional information is available by emailing operations@lctheatre.org or calling (208) 746-3401.
The nonprofit rural Palouse theater group APOD Productions will hold auditions for the Broadway musical “Jane Eyre” Aug. 16 and 17 in Moscow.
Auditions are between 6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Bridge Bible Fellowship Church, 960 W. Palouse River Drive, and Aug. 17 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Auditioners can arrive anytime during the time slot and should prepare a one-minute section of a Broadway-style song and bring a completed audition form. Forms are available by emailing Rebecca at rebecca@apodproductions.org. People also may submit video auditions. More details are available online at apodproductions.org/auditions.
Rehearsals begin Aug. 30, and the show will be performed Nov. 18-20.
Auditions for the University of Idaho’s fall theater season are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
Auditions are in-person or via video submission and are open to anyone with an interest in live theater. The four planned fall productions are “The Swimming Pool,” “The Durable Barfly,” Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and Charles Dickens’ “A Christ-mas Carol.”
Those auditioning should prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and one song (an accompanist will be present) and provide a headshot and resume. More details and registration are available online at bit.ly/UIauditions21.
“The Swimming Pool” and “The Durable Barfly” are written by UI graduate students and are part of “First Bite,” a new play development series by the UI Department of Theatre Arts that supports emerging playwrights. More information is available online at uidaho.edu/class/theatre.