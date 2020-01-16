Recreate ‘He slimed me,’ for a chance to win $800

Amateur filmmakers have the chance to win up to $800 for recreating a two-minute scene from the 1984 film “Ghostbusters” in a Moscow contest.
The scene is “He slimed me,” and people can use costumes, special effects and slime to recreate the clip. The family-friendly competition is part of the CopyCat Cinema 2020 film contest organized by the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Idaho Central Credit Union and Palouse Area Care & Transport.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Friday. A live public screening event will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Kenworthy. Prizes are $800 for the grand prize winner, $500 first place and $200 for second place. A panel of judges will decide the winners at the showing.
People must register online at https://pactems.org/copycat-cinema-2020/ and submit their finished film clip to operations@kenworthy.org by the contest deadline to be eligible for the screening event and prizes.
Admission to the Jan. 23 screening is $5 per person or $20 per family.