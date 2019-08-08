We asked Inland 360 Facebook fans: Do you have a good rattlesnake story to tell?
Here are some of their responses, unedited.
Sheila Maechtle: My grandpa used to make hat bands out of them. He lived on the Tucannon river and we would get rewarded if we found any snakes on the property. His cowboy hat, that he was known for, had rattlesnake skin for the band, with the head and mouth open in front and the tail in the back. My charming flirty old Grandpa used it as bait to scare cute women with when they would try to touch it. :)
Shelly Hampton DeAtley: Our 8 month old, five pound, poodle/chihuahua pup got bit on the nose. She died in my husband’s arms about 12 hours later despite our vet’s best efforts. I had slept on the floor near her all night so she wouldn’t be afraid.
After taking her body to the vet to be cremated I came home to clean up her toys. I found the snake behind the couch, about 8 feet from where we had slept. We figure it came in through a door accidentally left open.
From her death came good though. I decided our next little pup would have training to avoid rattlesnakes. I found trainers and brought them to Lewiston for 3 years so others wouldn’t have to go through the heartache we did. The trainers still hold clinics in Spokane and TriCities every June.
Holly Barcklay Luther: In one summer on Cottonwood creek, we disposed of 57 of them between 5 houses; in the garage, shops, driveways, under cars, in dog kennels, window wells, gardens, in vehicle under the hood.....almost moved to Alaska over the traumatizing event
Desiree VanCuren: I grew up in Tucson Arizona and I had a rattlesnake chase me around my house, and a friend of the family had to come and shoot it.
Also found one living under my aunt’s couch.
Camille Pinson: My uncle use to catch them and sell them to the research people one year he caught a few the morning of the fourth of July and put them in a cooler I opened up the cooler thinking it would be full of drinks but I got snakes instead.