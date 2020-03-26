We turned to Inland 360 Facebook fans and invited them to respond: “Restaurants are turning to carry out to pay the bills. Tell us your favorite dishes in the Quad Cities and where to find them.”
Here are a few of their responses as they appeared online, unedited:
Kristi Neal As a medically-forced gluten free person, I would really like to see local restaurants step up their gluten free game. It is so hard finding anything to order. I want to support you, but I can’t eat any of your current dishes!
Also, if you serve mostly dishes with meat, think about throwing some vegetarian options in there for the meat-eater’s vegetarian spouse. :)
Katie Gustafson Hazels- Bahama Mama
Roosters- Hazel’s fried shrimp
Paraiso Vallarta- tacos de asada
Shawna Hance What about the employees they cut hours on that cant afford take out
Wayne Waltz Southfork. Scorpion Tails, philly cheesesteak wrap, all. The fries!!!!, and creme brulee
Jeff Marshall Scones from Blue Lantern!
Kristi Ottmar Had an excellent Rueben last nite from Jollymore’s: A Dining Experience.
We’re ordering Fazzaris Shotsy and House this weekend
Leslie Matthews Had Bamboo Gardens deliver last night. Very yummy.
Sheryl Pizzadili Jimmy John’s unwich